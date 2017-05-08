FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
German gov't says important to support France in making reforms
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 3 months ago

German gov't says important to support France in making reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - No time should be lost in supporting France as it seeks to implement economic reforms and strengthen its role in Europe, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday. A spokeswoman for Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the regular government news conference that said Schaeuble would discuss measures to strengthen the eurozone with the new French government once it was formed after Sunday's election of independent candidate Emmanuel Macron. When asked about the German goverment's position on the introduction of joint eurobonds, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin remained opposed to such move. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.