FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Green activist Hulot named French ecology minister, EDF shares fall
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 17, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 3 months ago

Green activist Hulot named French ecology minister, EDF shares fall

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Environmental campaigner Nicolas Hulot was appointed ecology minister in the new French government, an official announcement said on Wednesday, news that sent the share price of nuclear power group EDF down 2.5 percent.

Unlike his predecessor Segolene Royal, who was minister of energy and environment, Hulot's job description does not formally mention energy.

It was not immediately clear whether Hulot's formal title of "Minister of Ecology and Solidarity" included energy, and notably the oversight of France's state-owned nuclear industry.

Hulot, a former TV presenter and one of France's best-known ecologists, has been critical of nuclear energy, but is not known specifically as an anti-nuclear campaigner.

EDF shares, which were down 2.5 percent at 9.23 euros just before the announcement, fell further and stood nearly five percent down on the day following the news of Hulot's nomination. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Esditing by Andrew Callus; )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.