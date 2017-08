PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande condemned allegations by presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday that he was involved in what Fillon alleges is a government plot to spread damaging media leaks about his financial affairs.

Hollande "condemns with the greatest firmness the false allegations of Fillon", the president's office said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Toby Chopra)