7 months ago
January 30, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

Businessman questioned in Fillon 'fake work' inquiry-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

De Lacharriere's Fimalac holding company owns the literary review La Revue des Deux Mondes, one of Penelope Fillon's employers during a period in which the Canard Enchaine newspaper says she was paid hundreds of thousands of euros for work she did not do.

Francois Fillon has said her work, which also included being an assistant to him, was real. An investigation was launched last week into the affair which has knocked his presidential campaign off course.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas

