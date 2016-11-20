FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Juppe says best conservative candidate to stop far-right
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 20, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

France's Juppe says best conservative candidate to stop far-right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French presidential hopeful Alain Juppe cast himself as the best candidate to stop the far-right National Front party to win the presidential election in May after he qualified on Sunday for the second round of the conservatives' nomination contest.

Juppe will fight it out with fellow former premier Francois Fillon, who said he wanted a fresh break with the "failures" of Socialist President Francois Hollande's current mandate.

Fillon came a surprise first in the first round of the conservative primary, ahead of Juppe and former leader Nicolas Sarkozy. The runoff is on Nov. 27. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

