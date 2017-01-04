FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
France's Le Pen proposes return to ECU-style system to replace euro
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 8 months ago

France's Le Pen proposes return to ECU-style system to replace euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries should retreat from the single currency represented by the euro and return to a "common currency" structure, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday, evoking the ECU monetary system that existed beforehand.

Speaking to Reuters after a New Year news conference, Le Pen, who hopes to become president of France next year, also said that French national debt would be denominated in a new national currency under her administration.

Le Pen has long said that France should exit the euro currency but in the past has not offered details about how that could happen.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose;

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.