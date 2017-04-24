France's Le Pen says Macron is "weak" on Islamist terrorism

HENIN-BEAUMONT, France, April 24 (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen launched a scathing attack against her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, a day after the two were put through to a second round runoff on May 7, calling him "weak" in the face of Islamist terrorism.

"I'm on the ground to meet the French people to draw their attention to important subjects, including Islamist terrorism to which the least we can say Mr Macron is weak on," Le Pen told reporters.

"Mr Macron has no project to protect the French people in the face of Islamist dangers," she said, adding that the run-off with Macron was a referendum on "uncontrolled globalisation". (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)