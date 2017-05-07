FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 3 months ago

Louvre grounds, where Macron is due to speak later, evacuated for security checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - A press room and the courtyard of the Louvre Museum where French presidential candidate and favourite Emmanuel Macron was expected to speak on Sunday was evacuated for security checks after a suspicious luggage item was found, police and a campaign official said.

"Following the detection of a suspicious bag, the 300 journalists (who were processing their accreditation), were asked to leave the area for security reasons and taken to a different area," said an official from Macron's campaign.

Paris police said the precautionary measure was taken to carry out security checks. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

