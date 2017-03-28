France's Macron confident of winning parliamentary majority

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he expected to be able to form a parliamentary majority in the June legislative elections should be be elected to the presidency in May.

Macron is favourite to win, but is standing as an independent, and so does not have a mainstream party machine behind him. His entourage has said he plans to field some untried candidates from within his En Marche! (Onward!) political movement in the legislative election, but that he expects to attract career politicians from other parties too.

Macron said at a news conference that he expected French voters to be "consistent", adding; "This government would be underpinned by parliamentary majority." (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)