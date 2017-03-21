Macron most convincing in French election TV debate-Harris poll

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - A Harris Interactive poll on Tuesday said that centrist Emmanuel Macron had been the most convincing candidate in last night's first French TV presidential debate, adding weight to two other polls that reached a similar conclusion.

The poll said Macron had managed to convince 38 percent of those who had watched the debate.

That score was above those of his rivals. Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen had convinced 33 percent, an identical score to that of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Francois Fillon, the conservative candidate of The Republicans party who has been embroiled in an expenses scandal, convinced 27 percent.

Following the TV debate, 22 percent expressed their desire to see Macron win the presidential election, compared to 20 percent for Le Pen and 18 percent for Fillon, the poll said.