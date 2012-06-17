FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Socialists win parliament majority
#Market News
June 17, 2012

French Socialists win parliament majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s Socialist Party won an outright parliamentary majority in an election on Sunday, according to an initial vote count by polling institutes.

The CSA polling institute said the Socialist-led bloc won 320 seats, well above the 289 required for a majority in the 577-seat lower house and giving Hollande a strong hand to pass legislation to steer France through the euro zone’s debt crisis.

The Ipsos polling institute said the Socialists won 296 seats.

