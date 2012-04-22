FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande slightly widens lead as vote tally mounts
April 22, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Hollande slightly widens lead as vote tally mounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Socialist challenger Francois Hollande won 28.0 percent versus 26.9 percent for conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first round of France’s presidential election, based on a tally of 79 percent of ballots, official data showed on Sunday.

An earlier announcement based on 34 percent of votes had put Hollande on 27.5 percent and Sarkozy on 26.6 percent.

The latest reading showed far-right leader Marine Le Pen won 19.0 percent of ballots counted, down slightly from 19.9 percent earlier.

