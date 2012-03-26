Sarkozy says "moderate" rise in Feb unemployment

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said monthly unemployment figures for February, due to be released later on Monday, would show a “quite moderate” rise in joblessness, a month ahead of the first round of France’s presidential election.

“The figures this evening will show an improvement in the situation with a lower trend in the increase in the number of unemployed,” Sarkozy told France Info radio. “This increase will be quite moderate.”

“This testifies to a tangible economic recovery since we have tried to resolve the euro zone crisis.”