4 months ago
Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 4 months ago

Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMIENS, France, April 26 (Reuters) - French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron came in for a rough reception on Wednesday from striking workers during a visit to a Whirlpool factory in northern France.

Workers whistled and jostled with Macron's security guards while a burning tyre threw a cloud of black smoke across the site when the former economy minister visited the tumble-drier factory in his hometown of Amiens.

A Reuters photographer at the scene reported that some supporters of far right leader Marine Le Pen, who Macron will face in a May 7 runoff vote for the presidency, were mingled with the crowd.

Earlier, Le Pen, who is campaigning on an anti-globalisation platform, sought to upstage Macron with a surprise visit to the same factory. (Reporting by Pascal Rossingnol; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

