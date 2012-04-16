Moody's says no imminent rating change on France

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Debt rating agency Moody’s said on Monday it has no plans for an imminent change in France’s rating, pouring cold water on a suggestion by presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande that a decision could come shortly after the vote.

The socialist candidate said at the weekend that he expected Moody’s would take a ratings decision on May 12, just days after the May 6 run-off of the two-round election.

Reacting to Hollande’s comment, Moody’s said in a statement that changing its outlook on France’s triple-A rating in February to negative from stable did not necessarily mean a rating change would follow soon afterwards.

“The rating’s negative outlook does not signal an imminent change in the rating but rather indicates the likely development in the next 12 to 18 months,” Moody’s said. Any change would be made public at the time of the decision, it said.

Moody’s changed its outlook on France’s rating on February 14 to reflect growing financial and economic risks triggered by the euro zone’s debt crisis.

If the agency had put the rating “under review” for downgrade at the time - which it did not - it would have had 90 days, or until May 12, to make a ratings decision.

Hollande said at the weekend that any change in the rating would not be due to the election result but to Sarkozy’s management of the economy in the past five years.

The two candidates have bickered over the possible market impact of the election result. President Nicolas Sarkozy has suggested a Hollande win could trigger financial market volatility, Hollande has accused Sarkozy of sowing uncertainty for his own electoral benefit.