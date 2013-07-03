New French employer chief urges more labour reform

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - The new chief of France’s main employers union pressed on Wednesday for a ‘Round 2’ of labour reform, urging President Francois Hollande for a further overhaul on the day a first, hard-fought deal entered the law books.

Pierre Gattaz’s remarks on his first day as MEDEF leader showed a combative chief ready to pile pressure on a Socialist government that many economists have criticised for not going far enough in its structural reform programme.

The 53-year-old is to meet Hollande and Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault this week to discuss upcoming reforms, including an overhaul of an indebted pension system.

“Our companies are terrorised by a labour code that is too complex and stops them from hiring,” Gattaz told journalists in an acceptance speech. “This shouldn’t last, and it won’t last.”

France’s labour reform deal took effect on Wednesday after months of tense debate and street protests, and it is still disputed by trade unions on the far left. Few public figures have spoken out in favour of any further changes.

Gattaz, chief executive of connector maker Radiall, was the sole candidate to succeed MEDEF chief Laurence Parisot after she lost an internal battle to alter the group’s statutes and extend her eight-year term.

The son of a notoriously combative former MEDEF chief, Gattaz took over the powerful group, equivalent to Germany’s BDA employer association and Italy’s Confindustria lobby, by rallying less well-connected rivals to his camp.

Saying he will bring a “fighting spirit” to talks on reforms to job training and pensions, his hard-charging tone breaks with Parisot’s diplomatic approach.

His call to raise the legal retirement age from the current 62, in line with recommendations from the European Commission, also goes against the views of Hollande, who has ruled it out in favour of lengthening the pay-in period.

On labour rules, Gattaz will retain the services of Patrick Bernasconi as chief negotiator after he brokered a landmark deal to loosen regulation in January.

Bernasconi advocates a far-reaching second round of labour reform to end the 35-hour working week and give firms more power to reach in-house wage and work-time deals, he told business daily Les Echos in May. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Hugh Lawson)