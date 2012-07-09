FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France plans inflation-only energy price rises
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
July 9, 2012 / 4:52 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-France plans inflation-only energy price rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background, GDF Suez and EDF decline to comment)

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France wants to cap the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity at 2 percent, or inflation, the environment and energy ministry said on Monday.

The limit, which would apply from Aug. 1, followed comments last week from French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault that gas prices should not rise by more than inflation.

The move could lead to a fresh tussle with French gas companies, the largest of which is utility GDF Suez, after the previous government attempted to freeze gas prices in late 2011 before a court struck down the decision.

GDF Suez, which is seeking a 4.1 percent rise in regulated tariffs according to French media reports, declined to comment.

Electricity group EDF also declined to comment.

The measures, which also include a 2 percent cap on increases in train fares for non-high speed routes, aim to protect households’ income, notably after a 31 percent rise in gas prices between 2008 and 2012, the government statement said.

“With nearly 8 million people in France suffering from energy poverty, the government wants to do everything it can to protect household budgets and in particular those of working- and middle-class categories,” the environment and energy ministry said.

The price rise limits will be submitted to France’s energy regulators for review, the government added. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan and David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.