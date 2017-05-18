FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
French energy minister must stick to Macron's programme on nuclear energy - govt
May 18, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 3 months ago

French energy minister must stick to Macron's programme on nuclear energy - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - France's new energy minister Nicolas Hulot, a well-known environmentalist, will have to apply President Emmanuel Macron's policy on nuclear energy, the government said on Thursday after its first cabinet meeting.

"A minister doesn't set conditions for a president or a prime minister," government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters, adding that Hulot will have to stick to Macron's programme.

Shares in utility EDF fell after Hulot's appointment on Wednesday over fears the former TV presenter would seek to speed up a reduction in nuclear energy production in France's power mix, currently around 75 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Adrian Croft)

