France wants 2 pct cap on rise in energy tariffs

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France wants to limit the next increase in regulated tariffs for gas and electricity to 2 percent, or inflation, the environment and energy ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The government’s proposals aim to protect household budgets, notably after a 31 percent rise in gas prices between 2008 and 2012, it said.

The measures will be submitted to France’s energy regulators for their review, the ministry added. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)