French energy union calls for 24-hour strike
#Energy
October 8, 2012 / 9:23 AM / 5 years ago

French energy union calls for 24-hour strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - France’s CGT trade union called for a 24 hour strike in the energy sector to protest against site closures, an action that could hit power production at the country’s thermal and nuclear plants, a spokesman for the union said on Monday.

“In thermal power stations, we will be at zero (production),” CGT Energie spokesman Laurent Langlard told Reuters, adding the strike was set to start at 1900 GMT on Monday.

“We are also expecting production reductions in nuclear power,” Langlard said. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

