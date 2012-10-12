E.ON's French thermal plants stopped for strike - union

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French striking workers halted production at German power group E.ON’s four coal-fired power plants in France on Friday, cutting about 3,000 MW in output capacity, a trade union representative said.

The plants at Gardanne, south of France, Lucy in Burgundy, Hornaing in the north and Emile Huchet in the east were all stopped on Friday, CGT union representative Loic Delpech told Reuters.

E.ON announced last year that it would gradually close four out of seven coal plants that it operates in France. It also has two gas-powered plants in the country.

The strike movement started late on Monday to protest against site closures. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by)