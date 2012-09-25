FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French court upholds Total conviction in Erika oil spill
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

French court upholds Total conviction in Erika oil spill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France’s highest court upheld a conviction against oil giant Total on Tuesday over an 1999 oil spill, in a blow to the company which had hoped it would be absolved of blame for one of France’s worst environmental disasters.

The Cour de Cassation in Paris retained a 2008 ruling giving Total criminal responsibility over the spill of some 20,000 tonnes of crude oil when the 24-year-old tanker Erika split apart in a storm off the northwest coast of France.

The court also ruled that Total, which has paid a 375,000 euro ($484,300) fine and nearly 400 million euros for the clean-up operation, had civil responsibility in the accident.

Lawyers for Total had hoped to overturn the ruling on the grounds the Italian-owned Erika was technically just outside French waters and flying a Maltese flag when it sank, limiting the applicability of French laws.

The lawyers had argued that convicting Total went against international conventions that place liability for accidents with ship owners rather than the companies chartering the vessels. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Thierry Leveque.; Writing by Catherine Bremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.