France accepts EU farm budget to be cut - minister

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - France accepts that European Union farm aid will be cut when national leaders meet early next year in a new bid to agree the bloc’s budget through to 2020, its agriculture minister said late on Tuesday.

France’s determination to maintain a high level of spending on farm subsidies and other agricultural credits was one reason why EU leaders failed to reach agreement on a new 7-year budget for 2014-2020 worth around one trillion euros late last month.

The European Commission initially proposed a budget for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) at 389.97 billion euros, already down on the current 7-year budget which extends to 2013 and is at 420.7 billion euros.

Pressured by heads of states for further cuts in the total EU budget, European Council President Union Herman Van Rompuy then slashed the CAP budget by 25.5 billion to 364.5 billion.

After two days of haggling at the summit, France and other CAP budget defenders managed bring the proposed budget up to 372.2 billion - still nearly 18 billion euros short of the initial Commission proposal.

French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said he hoped several billion euros more could be recouped but said it was unrealistic to hope initial Commission proposal could be attained.

“As far as the (initial) proposal of the Commission is concerned, we won’t make it,” Le Foll told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of French sugar beet growers in Paris. “We fell very low but we are climbing back up.”

Le Foll declined to say what amount France would be aiming for at new talks expected to be held early February.

France is the largest beneficiary of EU farm subsidies, which account for about 40 percent of the bloc’s budget.

French President Francois Hollande went into the summit determined to defend all parts of the EU budget which could contribute to economic, “above all the CAP, whose credits should be maintained”, according to a Nov. 17 statement by his office.

But France has found itself increasingly isolated on the issue after losing Berlin’s support in last month’s aborted negotiations on the 2014-20 budget despite a deal signed between the two farm ministers in October. (Editing by Mark John and Alison Williams)