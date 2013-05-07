France urges quick progress on EU banking union

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Union must aim to have made “decisive progress” by the end of June on its plans to create a banking union, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

Moscovici was speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble, who earlier signalled a softening of his stance towards the project by saying the euro zone could press ahead on the basis of current law without waiting for an overhaul of the EU’s Lisbon treaty. (Writing by Mark John; Editing by Catherine Bremer)