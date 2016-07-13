FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges ex EU commission chief to drop plan for Goldman job
July 13, 2016 / 1:40 PM / in a year

France urges ex EU commission chief to drop plan for Goldman job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The French government called on former European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso to drop plans to take a senior job at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, describing the move as “scandalous”.

French European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir said that the move raised questions about the European Union’s conflict of interest rules and said they needed to be tightened for former senior officials.

“It’s a mistake on the part of Mr. Barroso and the worst disservice that a former Commission president could do to the European project at a moment in history when it needs to be supported and strengthened,” Desir said during a question and answer session in the lower house of France’s parliament. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

