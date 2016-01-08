FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to probe French livestock price talks
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission to probe French livestock price talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has opened an inquiry into possible breaches of competition law during crisis talks held last summer in France that aimed to offer better prices for struggling livestock farmers.

“The Commission has received complaints on the situation of the dairy and meat markets in France and is conducting an investigation,” a Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

The European Commission has asked the participants in the talks, which brought together farmer groups, food processors and supermarkets under the aegis of the farm ministry, to provide details of the meetings by mid-February, a French retailer said.

“All players attending these meetings received these demands from the Commission. All the French retailers received these demands,” said a spokesman for the retailer, who declined to be identified. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.