UPDATE 1-France faces 1.1 bln euro bill for excess farm subsidies

(Updates with farm minister reaction, background)

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked France to repay 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for farm aid it should not have claimed, by far the biggest bill levied against a country under the current EU review of past subsidy payments.

France, the largest recipient of subsidies under the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), had initially faced a claim of around 3.5 billion euros from the EU’s executive before negotiating down the sum, the country’s agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

“There was no fraud. There may have been mistakes and our role is to rectify them,” Stephane Le Foll added.

The Commission’s claim against France, which mainly relates to inaccurate declarations of arable land between 2008 and 2012, makes up the bulk of around 1.4 billion euros that the EU’s executive wants to recoup from member states, according to figures published in the official EU journal on Friday.

The French government would reimburse the amount over three years and farmers would have nothing to pay, Le Foll said.

The minister said last June the Commission had overstated inaccuracies in farmland declarations. At that point, EU figures suggested the country could face a 1.8 billion euro bill.

The 1.1 billion euros to be reimbursed represented about 2 percent of total farm aid received by France over the period, a farm ministry spokesman said.