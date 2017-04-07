FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One-month euro/dollar vol rises further before French run-off
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 4 months ago

One-month euro/dollar vol rises further before French run-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured the date of the French presidential election run-off.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility touched 12.265 percent on Friday, its highest since June 27, 2016, after opening at 11.925 percent.

The contract on Thursday saw its biggest daily rise since late 2008.

France holds the decisive run-off in its two-round presidential election on May 7.

Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

