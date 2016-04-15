France's 50-year bond signals market peak

* Sovereign prices ultra-long bond along with 20-year

* Success points to strongest market in months, say bankers

* ECB backstop ensures hefty demand for shorter tranche

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - The Republic of France ended a months-long vigil this week, finally selling a 50-year syndicated issue and prompting market participants to suggest that the market is likely at its very peak.

The sovereign on Tuesday printed a 3bn 1.75% Apr 2066 trade alongside a 6bn 1.25% May 2036 bond.

The deal was rumoured as early as last August, as IFR reported at the time. The fact it has taken so long to come is a reflection of how volatile the market has been in the interim.

“There was a combination of events that led to the decision to go ahead. Thanks to the ECB commitment on larger PSPP and an enormous month of coupon and redemption payments, this appeared a good week for primary markets,” said Benjamin Moulle, head of SSA syndicate at Credit Agricole, a bookrunner along with Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

The bid for duration returned in force after the European Central Bank hinted at additional monetary policy easing measures and came good on those hints in March, ramping up asset purchases by 20bn to 80bn a month.

A rally meant that real money accounts had to move further along the curve to pick up the kind of yields required to meet their targets.

Italy, Belgium, Austria and Spain have all issued 30-year benchmarks - Italy for a record breaking 9bn - and Ireland last month printed a 200m 100-year at a low coupon of 2.35%.

Though some bankers are concerned a correction may be on the horizon, SSA paper is in high demand.

“It feels like January at the moment; it’s a perfect storm of factors making for an extremely conducive environment,” one SSA syndicate official said this week.

“I think people are right to be concerned that tighter spreads and political events such as Brexit and Spanish elections could disrupt the market in the months to come. This really is the window to take,” he said.

Some market participants are concerned about a possible repeat of last year’s scenario, when a massive rally after the first announcement of quantitative easing was followed by a drastic correction.

German Bunds fell off the proverbial cliff, with yields rising an alarming 70bp in a matter of weeks, leading to a panic sell-off across the entire European rates market.

20-YEAR BACKSTOP

But for now, everything pointed towards a perfect window for France to bring its long-mooted deal, but there were still some nerves ahead of the exercise.

The fact that leads included a 20-year tranche reflected concerns over how much demand could be generated for the longer piece. France’s last 50-year had a much more attractive coupon of 4%.

“We felt that a dual-tranche was the smart trade to do here. There is no cannibalisation between a 50-year and a 20-year, and you are taking the pressure off yourself in terms of the volumes,” said Frederic Gabizon, head of European public sector DCM at HSBC.

“The 50-year book went beyond expectations in the end,” he said.

The order book was skewed towards the 20-year, topping 12.5bn, including 2.65bn of joint lead interest. Demand for the 50-year was 6.75bn, including 1.75bn from leads.

“We chose to print 3bn on the 50-year. We could have done more, but the French treasury wanted to make sure of the performance given this is a very sensitive part of the curve, and sized the transaction to make sure we don’t have unwanted volatility,” said Moulle.

ECB INSURANCE

The difference in the bid for the two tranches may also have been a reflection of the role the ECB’s asset purchase programme plays in the market.

The central bank buys bonds with tenors of between two and 30 years, so the 50-year falls outside the programme. This means investors may look more at fundamental factors than they otherwise might in a highly technical market.

“When you buy that long, you expect the economy to pick up. I guess the confidence in performance of the French economy is not very high and that is reflected in the demand,” said an SSA banker away from the deal.

France’s two last 50-year syndications were for larger sizes - it printed 5bn in March 2010 and 6bn in February 2005, both with 4% coupons.

Leads suggested this may have more to do with the much lower 1.75% coupon and changing investor base.

“The QE programme is clearly an element. But having said that, the reason the reception was so big on the 20-year is not just about the ECB. It is a new point on the OAT curve, which is one of the most liquid curves around, that makes it extremely attractive to the community of investors,” said Gabizon. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)