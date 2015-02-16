UPDATE 1-Euronext to license wheat futures to South Africa's JSE

(Adds comments from Euronext, background)

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euronext has agreed to license its Paris-based wheat futures contract to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the European exchange said on Monday, as it tries to expand its flagship commodity product overseas.

Euronext has made derivatives including agricultural futures a priority after its spin-off last year from Intercontinental Exchange, and is facing a challenge from Chicago-based CME Group, which is planning to enter the European wheat market.

JSE will list Euronext’s milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> as a first step in a reciprocal licensing agreement that allows for each exchange to use the other’s commodity products and settlement prices, Euronext said in a statement.

JSE would offer a cash-settled, rand-denominated version of the Euronext milling wheat contract, in keeping with what it already offers in relation to other overseas commodity products, Nicholas Kennedy, head of commodities business development at Euronext, told Reuters.

He declined to give a timetable for JSE’s milling wheat listing and said there was scope for JSE to adopt Euronext’s current wheat contract or a new, premium-quality version that Euronext is launching in March.

Euronext’s commodity derivatives also include maize and barley in cereals and rapeseed products in the oilseed sector. It is due to relaunch dairy derivatives by the end of March with an enlarged range of products.

JSE operates its own futures with physical delivery for white maize, yellow maize, wheat, soybeans and sorghum, and also runs cash-settled versions of CME’s Chicago and Kansas wheat contracts.

The alliance with JSE follows Euronext’s preliminary agreement last year with China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange to cooperate on product development and marketing.