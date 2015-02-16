FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext licences JSE for milling wheat contract
February 16, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext licences JSE for milling wheat contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European exchanges group Euronext on Monday announced it had signed a license agreement providing the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with the right to list its flagship milling wheat contract.

Euronext said the aim was to extend access to the contract by broadening its international exposure to a wider audience and extending its reach into fast-growing Africa.

The license agreement is reciprocal, enabling each exchange the right to use the settlement prices and brands for the other’s commodities contracts. It will be extended to include its contracts for rapeseed and corn.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
