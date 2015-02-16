Euronext licences JSE for milling wheat contract

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European exchanges group Euronext on Monday announced it had signed a license agreement providing the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with the right to list its flagship milling wheat contract.

Euronext said the aim was to extend access to the contract by broadening its international exposure to a wider audience and extending its reach into fast-growing Africa.

The license agreement is reciprocal, enabling each exchange the right to use the settlement prices and brands for the other’s commodities contracts. It will be extended to include its contracts for rapeseed and corn.