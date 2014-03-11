FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE Euronext bourse to reopen at 1310 CET after technical issue
March 11, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

NYSE Euronext bourse to reopen at 1310 CET after technical issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - The NYSE Euronext pan-European stock market will resume normal stock and bond trading at 1310 Paris time following a technical issue, it said on Tuesday.

”Equities and Bonds will resume trading at 13.10 CET Warrants, Certificates and ETFs will resume trading at 13.15 CET, NYSE Euronext said in a statement.

Normal trading on the cash market was interrupted due to an unspecified technical issue. Traders could pass orders, modify and cancel them, but prices were not being set. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur. Editing by Jane Merriman)

