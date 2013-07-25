France's Hollande says data suggest euro zone recession may be over

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, July 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s recession may be over judging from recent economic data, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

“Indicators published in the last few days look as if we have reason to believe we have overcome the recession, but it is still fragile,” Hollande told a news conference at a regional summit in Slovenia without elaborating.

He also said there was “no reason to sound the alarm” over the financial problems of Slovenia’s banks, expressing confidence that Slovenia will solve its banking problems by itself. (Reporting By Marja Novak and Zoran Radosavljevic)