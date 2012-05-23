Hollande to raise need for growth, liquidity with EU

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that he intended to address the need for a European growth pact, banking liquidity and euro bonds at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels later the same day.

“The top priority is injecting liquidity into the European financial system to ensure that European banks, all European banks, can be consolidated,” he told a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano.

Euro bonds would be part of a panoply of short- and long-term options that should be broached, he added after the two met at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Nick Vinocur and Brian Love)