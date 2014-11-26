FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin says Juncker plan a first step, more needed
November 26, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

French finmin says Juncker plan a first step, more needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday the investment plan to spur EU growth announced by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was a “first step.”

“Now we have to work so that new investments materialize,” Sapin told Reuters after addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

To counteract stagnant growth, he said, the European Union must also have a “monetary policy that supports activity, an adjustment of the rhythm of deficit-reduction and reforms to help growth.” (Reporting By Alexandria Sage. Editing by Mark John)

