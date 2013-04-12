French livestock farmers berate retailers in protests

* Livestock farmers say prices not covering grain costs

* Protesters bring tractors, animals to centre of Lyon

* FNSEA union to follow up with Paris protest in June

LYON, April 12 (Reuters) - Several hundred French farmers drove tractors and livestock animals into the southeastern city of Lyon on Friday as part of nationwide protests calling for better prices from supermarkets to offset rising production costs.

A jump in the cost of grain-based animal feed in the past year has hurt the revenues of livestock farmers and has revived tensions in the dairy sector three years after French farmers staged a milk delivery strike.

Protests including dumping of hay and shopping trolleys outside supermarkets were staged in around 70 administrative departments in a day of action organised by France’s main farm union, the FNSEA. It plans to follow up with a demonstration in June in the French capital.

“It would only take an increase of a few cents in the price of milk and meat, which wouldn’t be noticeable for consumers, to allow us to get by,” Jerome Crozat, a dairy and cereals farmer, told Reuters.

“If you think in terms of an hourly rate, we’re earning less than the minimum wage,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll hosted talks on Monday between dairy farmers, food processors and retailers, prompting supermarkets to offer short-term increases in milk prices to help farmers offset grain costs.

The minister also wants to help livestock farmers by shifting some European Union subsidies towards them and away from crop growers whose revenues are generally much higher.

But this message has irked the FNSEA, which brings together both livestock and grain farmers and which wants to keep the focus on better farmgate prices.

“The minister has put the idea into people’s heads that all the difficulties of the livestock sector are going to be solved by the CAP,” Xavier Beulin, head of the FNSEA, told reporters this week, referring to the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

“We shouldn’t get into the wrong debate.”

Le Foll has promised legislative changes this year to force retailers to be more transparent in annual price negotiations, in which farmers complain their margins are squeezed. (Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Gus Trompiz; editing by Muriel Boselli and Keiron Henderson)