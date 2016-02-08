FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French govt, supermarkets discussing measures for farmers -minister
February 8, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

French govt, supermarkets discussing measures for farmers -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The French government is discussing with supermarket chains potential measures to help struggling farmers, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron was speaking after a meeting with the country’s supermarket retailers hosted by Prime Minister Manuel Valls in a bid to defuse protests by livestock farmers over low prices and falling farm income.

Farmer groups regularly blame retailers for squeezing their margins and supermarkets are often targeted by protesting farmers.

Valls earlier said the European Commission had not done enough to help farmers and should use all the powers at its disposal in response to a broad downturn in the livestock sector.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
