October 21, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

KKR confirms plans to divest from owner of French brand Sandro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR was looking at options to divest from SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot in which it is the controlling shareholder, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

SMCP has been put on the market in a deal expected to happen next year that could value it at more than one billion euros ($1.14 billion), sources close to the matter have told Reuters.

The KKR’s spokesman said no decision has been taken and options includes an initial public offering (IPO) in Paris. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose)

