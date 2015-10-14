FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR eying deal worth more than 1 bln eur for Sandro, Maje brands- sources
#Funds News
October 14, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

KKR eying deal worth more than 1 bln eur for Sandro, Maje brands- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has been put on the market in a deal expected to happen next year that could value it at more than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), sources close to the matter said.

Controlling shareholder, the private equity firm KKR , has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS to review options which could include a flotation on the Paris stock market in 2016, they said.

“The word is out that they will get this business sold next year,” said one person close to the matter.

KKR, SMCP, BoA Merrill Lynch and UBS declined to comment.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Pascale Denis, Additional reporting by Emiliano Mellino in London; editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
