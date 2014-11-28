FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court takes French ferry operator SNCM under its protection
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Court takes French ferry operator SNCM under its protection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MARSEILLES, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Marseille court took the France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.

The ruling came after SNCM shareholder Transdev, a transport firm jointly owned by Veolia and French state bank CDC, sought to recover 117.3 million euros ($146 million) in cash advances that the company was unable to pay.

With little prospect the long-struggling company can be reorganised in its current state, the ruling allows the search for buyers to get underway though unions said it brought the firm one step closer to liquidation.

The company suspended payments and filed for court protection earlier this month, in a first step in a search for a buyer.

Transdev has tried to sell SNCM for years. However, a European Union order last year for SNCM to repay 440 million euros worth of state aid made the ferry operator virtually bankrupt and unsellable.

A sale will also allow Veolia and CDC to unwind their Transdev 50-50 joint venture, as water, waste and energy specialist Veolia wants to get out of the non-core transport business by selling part of its stake to CDC.

$1 = 0.8042 euros Reporting by Francois Revilla; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.