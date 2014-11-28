UPDATE 1-Court takes French ferry operator SNCM under its protection

(Adds comments from potential buyer Baja Ferries)

MARSEILLE, France, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Marseille court took France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.

The ruling came after SNCM shareholder Transdev, a transport firm jointly owned by Veolia and French state bank CDC, sought to recover 117 million euros ($146 million) in cash advances that the company was unable to pay.

With little prospect the long-struggling company can be reorganised in its current state, the ruling allows the search for buyers to get underway, though unions said it brought the firm one step closer to liquidation.

Transdev has tried to sell SNCM for years. However, a European Union order last year for SNCM to repay 440 million euros worth of state aid made the ferry operator virtually bankrupt and unsellable.

Mexican ferry operator Baja Ferries has deposited a formal offer for SNCM with the court, which includes rehiring 800 of SNCM’s 1,500 full-time contract staff, its chief executive told French radio France Info on Friday.

Daniel Berrebi, chief executive of the Unishipping group, of which Baja Ferries is part, said Baja Ferries would maintain the Marseille-Corsica lines, but close the lines departing from Nice and Toulon. He said the firm would also open more lines to Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria from Marseille.

He added that his firm’s offer is conditional on a guarantee that it would not be held liable for the EU’s state aid repayment claim.

“If the Brussels fines are not cancelled, there will be no offer from us, and, frankly, not from anyone else,” he said.

SNCM suspended payments and filed for court protection earlier this month, in a first step in a search for a buyer.

A sale will also allow Veolia and CDC to unwind their Transdev 50-50 joint venture, as water, waste and energy specialist Veolia wants to get out of the non-core transport business by selling part of its stake to CDC.