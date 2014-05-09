FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Treasury chief to step down at end of June
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 9, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

French Treasury chief to step down at end of June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - France’s Treasury department chief Ramon Fernandez, the finance ministry’s top civil servant, will step down at the end of June and is set to be replaced by public finances director Bruno Bezard, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fernandez, named Treasury director in 2009 by then president Nicolas Sarkozy, had widely been expected to quit his job by the summer to take on a job in the private sector.

He is expected to join state-backed telecom group Orange as chief financial officer, sources said last month.

Bezard, born May 19, 1963, and educated in France’s top elite schools, was an advisor to Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in the previous Socialist administration in the early 2000s. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.