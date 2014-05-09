French Treasury chief to step down at end of June

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - France’s Treasury department chief Ramon Fernandez, the finance ministry’s top civil servant, will step down at the end of June and is set to be replaced by public finances director Bruno Bezard, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fernandez, named Treasury director in 2009 by then president Nicolas Sarkozy, had widely been expected to quit his job by the summer to take on a job in the private sector.

He is expected to join state-backed telecom group Orange as chief financial officer, sources said last month.

Bezard, born May 19, 1963, and educated in France’s top elite schools, was an advisor to Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in the previous Socialist administration in the early 2000s. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love)