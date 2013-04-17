FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to target deficit at 0.7 pct of GDP in 2017 -media
April 17, 2013

France to target deficit at 0.7 pct of GDP in 2017 -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - The French goverment will aim to bring its public deficit down to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2017 in a new multi-annual budget plan to be unveiled on Wednesday, Le Figaro daily reported.

Le Figaro cited economic forecasts from a document due to be presented at a cabinet meeting later in the day and sent to parliament next week, of which it said it obtained a copy.

President Francois Hollande had previously said that France would balance its budget by the end of his term in 2017 but his Socialist government has pruned back its shorter-term forecasts to reflect a more pessimistic growth outlook. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)

