UPDATE 1-France's Hollande sees end-2013 deficit at 3.7 pct/GDP

DIJON, France, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s public deficit will probably come in at 3.7 percent of economic output this year, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday in the first official indication of how far an initial 3 percent target has been blown off course.

The Socialist government has been forced to admit that weaker-than-expected growth will thwart its attempts to meet an EU deficit ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and is ordering an additional 5 billion euros ($6.51 billion) in cost cuts at ministries to limit the overspill.

“Our public deficit stood at more than 5 percent of output in 2011, at 4.5 percent in 2012 and will probably stand at 3.7 percent in 2013 even though we will try to make it lower,” Hollande said in a speech in the eastern city of Dijon.

The European Commission last month forecast France’s 2013 deficit at 3.7 percent and said that was tolerable as long as the pace of cutting the underlying structural deficit, which excludes swings in the business cycle, remained on track.

Hollande’s government has promised to outline measures in the weeks ahead to reduce public spending by roughly 10 billion euros a year, before the additional 5 billion being asked of ministries this year.

“The right economic strategy is to stay on this track without doing anything that can weaken growth,” Hollande said. “That’s the gist of the dialogue that I have undertaken with the European Commission, to stay the course, nothing more, nothing less.”