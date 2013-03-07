FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French govt to seek extra 4 bln euros in 2014 savings
March 7, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

French govt to seek extra 4 bln euros in 2014 savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASSENS, France, March 7 (Reuters) - French government ministers will be asked to find an additional 4 billion euros in cost cuts at their ministries next year, on top of 10 billion already programmed for 2014, Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said on Thursday.

The extra cuts come after the Socialist government admitted last week that it will fall short of its deficit-cutting target this year. They will add to an overall plan announced last year to trim spending by 60 billion euros ($78.00 billion) over the government’s five-year term.

