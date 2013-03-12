France's Hollande sees end-2013 deficit at 3.7 pct/GDP

DIJON, France, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s public deficit will likely stand at 3.7 percent of economic output at the end of the year although the government will try to bring it below that, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

“Our public deficit stood at more than 5 percent of output in 2011, at 4.5 percent in 2012 and will probably stand at 3.7 percent in 2013 even though we will try to make it lower,” Hollande said in a speech in the eastern city of Dijon.

Weaker-than-expected growth has forced Hollande to give up his original goal of cutting the deficit to within a European Union ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.