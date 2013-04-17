FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France eyes structural budget balance by 2017 -minister
April 17, 2013 / 9:45 AM / in 4 years

France eyes structural budget balance by 2017 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - France’s government aims to balance its public finances by 2017 in structural terms, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday.

“We are not giving up on anything,” Moscovici said in an interview published shortly before the government was due to publish budget targets for the next few years.

“The government target is still to return to structural balance by 2017, secure the strongest possible economic growth and turn around the jobless trend from the end of 2013.”

