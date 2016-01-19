FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at renovated Paris Ritz hotel
January 19, 2016

Fire at renovated Paris Ritz hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Around 60 firemen were fighting a fire in the roof of the luxury Ritz Paris hotel in Place Vendome, central Paris, on Tuesday, officials said.

A spokesman for the Paris fire authorities said there were no casualties. The Ritz Paris was due to re-open this year after more than three years of renovation work.

”The main aim is to stop the fire from spreading, a fire service spokesman said.

The former home of fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Marcel Proust - and a favourite drinking hole of American writer Ernest Hemingway - the Ritz Paris was last renovated over a decade beginning in 1979 after its purchase by tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet and John Irish; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)

