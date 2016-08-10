FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wild fires spread in southern France, four firemen injured
August 10, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Wild fires spread in southern France, four firemen injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Several wild fires broke out in various parts of southern France on Wednesday, causing a major firefighting operation in which four firemen were injured, three of them seriously, the interior ministry said in a statement.

About 1,200 firemen battled the blazes, backed up by firefighting airplanes, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told French newschannel BFM TV.

One of the fires affected the town of Fos-sur-Mer, 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Marseille, France's second-biggest city where petrochemical plants are located.

High winds stimulated the spread of the fires, with thick smoke visible across the region.

Most commercial air flights leaving Marseille were delayed or cancelled, according to the local airport's website. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet et Gerard Bon,; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

