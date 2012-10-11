Air France says flight turns back for technical fault

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - An Air France-KLM flight from Paris to New York was forced to turn back to Charles de Gaulle airport due to a “minor technical problem” with the plane’s windshield, a spokesman for the airline said on Thursday.

The 261 passengers on flight AF010 landed safely and are due to fly out again at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on another Airbus A340, he added.

“The plane turned back for a minor technical problem,” he said. “It would have been able to continue to the United States in a secure way but we preferred to make the minor repairs in Paris.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Michael Roddy)